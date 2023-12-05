Terry Gilliam wants Johnny Depp to play Satan in his new movie

Washington [US], December 5 : Filmmaker Terry Gilliam, who directed Johnny Depp in 1998's 'Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas' and 2009's 'The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus', said he's eyeing the actor for a devilish role in his new movie, 'Carnival at the End of Days', reported People.

In a Variety interview at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the Monty Python star teased a summary of its plot, "God wipes out humanity and the only character who wants to save them is Satan, and Johnny Depp plays Satan."

Gilliam, 83, went on to say that his God character's motivation for bringing about humanity's demise is "for f-ing up his beautiful garden Earth." Meanwhile, Satan resolves to halt the destruction "because without humanity, he's lost his job, and he's an eternal character and to live without a job is terrible."

The British writer-director continued, "So he finds some young people and he tries to convince God that these young people are the new Adam and Eve. God still gets to wipe out humanity."

To clarify the movie's tone, he added, "It's a comedy."

In 2002's 'Lost in La Mancha', a documentary on Gilliam's failure to complete his Don Quixote adaptation, which was supposed to star Depp, the filmmaker jokingly pointed out to Variety that the credits listed his name above Depp's, "I have to keep him in his place."

The 2018 release of 'Man Who Killed Don Quixote' features Adam Driver and longtime Gilliam collaborator Jonathan Pryce. It's the final cinematic credit for the Monty Python alum, who was nominated for an Oscar for screenwriting for Brazil in 1986.

Gilliam's collaborations with Depp, 60, date back to their screen adaptation of novelist Hunter S. Thompson's Fear and Loathing costarring Benicio del Toro. In 2019 on PeopleTV's Couch Surfing, the director revealed that filming Thompson's cameo was a "horrible" experience as the author had "to be the centre of attention."

Jeanne Du Barry marked Depp's first film after his defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard, which ended in June 2022. The Pirates of the Caribbean star will next feature in the animated movie 'Johnny Puff: Secret Mission', due next year, reported People.

