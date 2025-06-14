Terry Louise Fisher, co-creator of 'L.A. Law', passes away

Los Angeles [US], June 14 : Co-creator of 'L.A. Law' Terry Louise Fisher has passed away. She was 79.

Fisher died on Tuesday in California, Variety reported.

As per Fisher's cousin, Sharone Rosen, the producer had died in her sleep from a long, undisclosed illness.

Fisher was the co-creator of the popular legal drama "L.A. Law" with Steven Bocho. She served as a supervising producer and writer for most of the series' early episodes. Fisher's writing for "L.A. Law" won her a shared Primetime Emmy Award in 1987, and two additional shared nominations in 1988.

She was also known for writing and producing "Cagney & Lacey" from 1982 to 1987, for which she also received an Emmy.

Fisher produced and wrote on shows such as the CBS police procedural drama "Cagney & Lacey" until 1985. Fisher came back to co-write "Cagney and Lacey: The Return," and "Cagney and Lacey: Together Again," two of the series' reunion films.

She is survived by Dale Gordon, Ken Rosen, Charlie Rosen, and Sharon Rosen.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor