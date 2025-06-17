Teyana Taylor, Ben Marshall join Kevin Hart in '72 Hours'

Los Angeles [US], June 17 : Teyana Taylor, Ben Marshall and Zach Cherry have joined the cast of Netflix's comedy feature '72 Hours'.

Comedian Kam Patterson will also make his feature debut in the film, as per Variety

The actors join previously announced cast members Kevin Hart, Marcello Hernandez and Mason Gooding. The official logline for "72 Hours" reads, "A forty-year-old executive hopes to save his flailing career by joining a group of twenty-somethings on a wild three-day bachelor party, after he's inadvertently added to their group text."

Tim Story ("Barbershop," "Think Like a Man" franchise, "Ride Along" franchise) has come on board to direct from a script by Matt Mider & Kevin Burrows, Jon Hurwitz & Hayden Schlossberg, the latter two having written the original draft.

Producers are John Davis for Davis Entertainment; Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald for Counterbalance Entertainment; Kevin Hart, Luke Kelly-Clyne & Bryan Smiley for Hartbeat; Will Packer; and Tim Story for The Story Company.

Executive producers are John Fox and Jeremy Stein for Davis Entertainment; Dina Hillier for Counterbalance; Vicky Mara Story for The Story Company; and Kayla Stamps for Hartbeat.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor