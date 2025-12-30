Teyana Taylor calls Grammy, Golden Globe nominations "answered prayers", reflects on creative comeback

Washington DC [US], December 30 : Singer, actor and filmmaker Teyana Taylor has described her first-ever Grammy and Golden Globe nominations as "one answered prayer after another," marking a defining moment in a year she says has been transformative both personally and professionally, according to People.

In an exclusive interview with People magazine, Taylor reflected on the success of her 2025 album Escape Room, which earned her a Grammy nomination for Best R&B Album, alongside a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her role in One Battle After Another.

Taylor, 35, began her music career at the age of 15 but announced her retirement from music in 2020 following the release of her third studio album, The Album, citing a lack of appreciation as an artist. She later focused on acting, appearing in films such as Coming 2 America (2021) and A Thousand and One (2023), as per the outlet.

Her return to music came in August 2025 with Escape Room, a 22-track visual album that marked a deeply personal and creative resurgence. "I think what lured me back was just me coming back on my terms," Taylor said, adding that she wanted to feel appreciated and creatively fulfilled.

The album reflects themes of healing and rebirth, shaped by personal challenges including divorce and postpartum depression. Taylor noted that vulnerability was central to the project. "Once you're willing to be vulnerable and raw, of course you're going to be nervous... but this is coming from your heart," she said, according to People.

Taylor also collaborated with several women from the entertainment industry, including Sarah Paulson, Kerry Washington, Taraji P. Henson and others, who delivered monologues throughout the album. She said these women had supported her during difficult periods in her life.

Calling the Grammy nomination a recognition of her entire body of work, Taylor said, "This acknowledgement for me is for every album that I put out that I felt like was underrated or not seen." She added that she views patience as preparation rather than punishment.

On the acting front, Taylor earned critical acclaim for her performance as Perfidia Beverly Hills in Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another, a role that explored themes of identity, sexuality and postpartum depression. She said portraying the character's complexities was both challenging and necessary to spark dialogue.

Despite the accolades, Taylor said she is trying not to dwell on the possibility of winning awards. "I try and focus on what's directly in front of me, and then everything else will fall into place," she said, as quoted by People.

For Taylor, 2025 has marked a full-circle moment one defined by creative freedom, resilience and long-awaited recognition.

