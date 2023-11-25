Thailand Diaries: Shilpa Shetty shares fun videos from her holiday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 25 : Actor Shilpa Shetty is having a fun time in Thailand. Shilpa took to her Instagram to share photos and videos from her exotic holiday with her fans.

On Saturday she posted a video of herself writing, ""At peace when one with nature. @banyantreebangkok #ThailandDiaries #peace #naturelovers #happysoul #gratitude."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C0DzWtEyNBv/

Shilpa can be seen dressed casually in a white top and blue shorts.

She can be seen relaxing by the side of a river and feeding food to the fish and tortoise.

Earlier, Shilpa Shetty shared a video of herself inside a mall on Instagram, where she can be seen riding an electric scooter. Shilpa captioned the image, "Holler for the stroller."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C0ByECYylra/

Notably, Shilpa tied the knot with businessman Raj Kundra on November 2, 2009. In May 2012, the two became parents to a son Viaan. And in February 2020 the couple welcomed Samisha, who was born via surrogacy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa was last seen in the family entertainer film 'Sukhee' which was released in theatres on September 22.

Apart from this, Shilpa will be seen in Rohit Shetty's OTT debut 'Indian Police Force', which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. The series will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime.

She will also act in 'KD-The Devil' as Satyavati alongside V Ravichandran, and Sanjay Dutt. The pan-India multilingual will be released in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

