Thailand's Opal Suchata crowned Miss World 2025

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 31 : In a dazzling culmination of grace, beauty, and strength, Thailand's Opal Suchata was crowned Miss World 2025 in a star-studded ceremony in Hyderabad, Telangana.

The grand finale of the 72nd edition of the Miss World pageant saw reigning queen Krystyna Pyszkova from the Czech Republic pass on her crown to the new titleholder.

Wearing a gown that symbolised both healing and strength, Opal walked across the stage in a delicate white fabric adorned with opal-like florals.

She described the gown as a tribute to the powerful journey of "Opal For HER," representing the gem's inherent qualities of beauty, resilience, and transformation.

"The shimmering white fabric and delicate opal-like florals reflect women who choose hope over fear," Opal shared on her Instagram handle, adding, "The soft flare mirrors the ripple effect of compassionhow one heart can awaken many. Swarovski crystals sparkle like the inner light that guides us through darkness."

This symbolic dress was not just an outfitit was a celebration of every woman who dares to dream, even in the face of adversity. "Just like the opal, I shine in my own light," Opal shared on Instagram.

While Thailand rejoices in Opal's crowning, India's hopes were dashed as Nandini Gupta, the country's representative, failed to make it into the Top 8 finalists.

The announcement came through Miss World's official Instagram page.

Nandini had made it to the Top 40 after a standout performance in the earlier rounds, where she was among the 18 contestants who 'fast-tracked' to this prestigious category.

However, she could not make it to the final cut, and as the competition progressed.

The 72nd edition of Miss World has made history as India once again hosts the prestigious pageant, following the highly successful 71st edition in Mumbai, where Krystyna Pyszkova of the Czech Republic was crowned.

Tonight, she passed on her crown to Opal Suchata, who will now carry the legacy forward.

