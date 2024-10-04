Thalapathy 69: Shooting for Vijay's last film to begin on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 4 : Actor Vijay is all set to begin shooting for Thalapathy 69, his last film, before he fully enters politics. The filming kicked off with a traditional muhurat puja held on the second day of Navratri.

With this the filming of the much-awaited film will begin from October 5.

This is Vijay's second collaboration with actress Pooja Hegde, who joined him at the puja along with Bollywood actor Bobby Deol and other cast members.

The makers took to X account to share pictures from the event.

Take a look:

https://x.com/KvnProductions/status/1842121821673627780

Just a couple of days back, the makers had announced that Bobby Deol would be a part of the pan-India film.

Taking to its X account, KVN Productions wrote, "100% official now, Super happy & excited to announce that Bobby Deol joins #Thalapathy69 cast #Thalapathy69CastReveal #Thalapathy @actorvijay sir #HVinoth @anirudhofficial @Jagadishbliss @LohithNK01".

https://x.com/KvnProductions/status/1841078232030056892

The film features a cast including Gautham Vasudev Menon, National Award-winning actress Priyamani, veteran actor Prakash Raj, and Mamitha Baiju. The music will be composed by Anirudh.

Thalapathy 69 is being produced by KVN Productions and directed by H. Vinoth.

The film is slated for a pan-Indian release in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi in October next year.

Meanwhile, Vijay was last seen in the action-packed film 'GOAT'. It is directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh and Kalpathi S Suresh of AGS Entertainment.

'GOAT' is tipped to be a period science fiction film. The ensemble cast including Prashanth, Prabhudheva, Sneha, Ajmal Ameer, Vaibhav, Laila, Mohan, Aravind Akash and Ajay Raj take the sides of the hero and villain.

Vijay was also seen in the hit action drama Leo directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Earlier in the day, Vijay shared a message on his X account, expressing his dedication to both his political party and the people of Tamil Nadu after the Pandakkal Pooja ceremony.

In his letter, he addressed several criticisms aimed at his party, stating that the upcoming state conference would serve as a response to all the negative comments directed at them.

"Few have been raising questions like whether we know what is politics. Do we know what a conference is? Whether we can sustain continuously in the field? When we successfully host the conference, they will understand that Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam is not just a namesake political party. Whoever judges us would understand this is the party that is going to rise and achieve success on political grounds. I ask everyone to understand these things and to work for our conference," he wrote in his letter.

Further, in his letter, Vijay wrote, "We have to work for the people of Tamil Nadu. We have to fulfil their basic needs, which are not fulfilled yet. We have to fulfil that with the help of the Constitution. This is my long pending ambition in my heart. Today the 'Pandakal' ceremony held for our conference went well. This marks the beginning of our conference stage work."

On September 8, the Election Commission of India (ECI) officially registered Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam as a political party and granted permission to participate in electoral politics as a registered party.

Assembly elections are likely to be held in Tamil Nadu in 2026, as the tenure of the current government will end the same year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor