Thalapathy Vijay, Bobby Deol's 'Jana Nayagan' gets hindi title 'Jan Neta,' release set for this date

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 23 : The makers of actors Thalapathy Vijay and Bobby Deol's upcoming film 'Jana Nayagan' have announced its Hindi title as 'Jan Neta.'

The film will be released in North India by Zee Studios on January 9, 2026.

Taking to their X account on Tuesday, the makers shared the Hindi title along with a new poster of the film. The poster shows Thalapathy Vijay and Bobby Deol facing each other, giving fans a hint of a major clash between their characters. The film is expected to have a political backdrop.

KVN Productions shared the poster on social media along with a caption that read, "Aavoo together bhaiya bhaiya to witness his one last dance."

Aavoo together bhaiya bhaiya to witness his one last dance 🔥@ZeeStudios_ has bagged the North India theatrical rights ♥️#JanNeta#JanNetaFromJan9#Thalapathy @actorvijay @KvnProductions #HVinoth @hegdepooja @anirudhofficial @thedeol @_mamithabaiju @Jagadishbliss @LohithNK01… pic.twitter.com/mJmz3LJ1tO— KVN Productions (@KvnProductions) December 23, 2025

Zee Studios will handle the Hindi release of the film across North India. The film is directed by H. Vinoth and produced by Venkat K. Narayana under KVN Productions. The film's music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Apart from Vijay and Bobby Deol, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, and Narain.

The makers have also announced that the audio launch of the film will take place on December 27 in Malaysia.

The film is slated for release in theatres on January 9, 2026, during Pongal, and will mark Vijay's last movie before he contests in the Tamil Nadu elections via Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

