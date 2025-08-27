Thalapathy Vijay Booked After Alleged Fan Manhandling at TVK Conference in Madurai

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) founder and popular Tamil actor Thalapathy Vijay has landed in legal trouble after police registered a case against him and 10 others. The complaint stems from an incident during TVK’s second state-level conference held in Madurai on August 22, where a fan alleged he was mishandled by Vijay’s security team.

According to the complaint, the man attempted to scale a wall to reach the stage as Vijay arrived at the venue. However, the actor’s bouncers allegedly pulled him down forcefully, nearly causing him to fall. The fan and his mother later approached the police to lodge a formal complaint, and a video of the incident has since circulated on social media.

The FIR has reportedly been filed at the Perambalur District SP’s office. The event had drawn massive crowds, with thousands of Vijay’s followers attending to catch a glimpse of the star. As of now, the Jana Nayagan actor has not issued any public response to the allegations.