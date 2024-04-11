Thalapathy Vijay's 'GOAT' to release in September

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 11 : The release date for Thalapathy Vijay's most-awaited film, 'The Greatest of All Time' (GOAT) has been locked.

On the occasion of Eid, the makers announced that the film will hit the theatres on September 5, 2024.

Taking to X, the makers wrote, " The makers wrote, "Thalapathy @actorvijay Sir plz blow the whistle!! #TheGreatestOfAllTime will arrive on 5th Sept 2024! Keeping the #GOAT updates coming!!"

The look of Vijay from the film was also unveiled. In the poster, he can be seen donning a salt and pepper look. A city's skyline can be seen in the background and the poster simply reads, "December fifth," announcing the film's release.

Produced by AGS Entertainment, 'GOAT' is produced on a massive budget by AGS Entertainment by Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh and Kalpathi S Suresh. The film has music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, cinematography by Siddhartha Nuni and editing by Venkat Raajen.

Venkat Prabhu has directed the film. 'GOAT' is tipped to be a period science fiction film. The ensemble cast including Prashanth, Prabhudheva, Sneha, Ajmal Ameer, Vaibhav, Laila, Mohan, Aravind Akash and Ajay Raj will take the sides of the hero and villain.

Reportedly, he will be seen playing play dual roles in the film.

Vijay was last seen in the hit action drama Leo directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

