'Thama' first-look posters out; Ayushmann Khurrana arrives as "aakhri umeed", Nawazuddin is "Andhere ka badshah"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 18 : Maddock Films has finally unveiled the first looks from the "World of Thama," giving a glimpse into its upcoming "bloody love story."

On Monday, the makers dropped a string of posters of the lead actors, including Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna.

They wrote, "Presenting Ayushmann Khurrana as Alok - Insaaniyat ki aakhri umeed" presenting an intense look.

It was followed by another mysterious poster of Rashmika Mandanna's "Tadaka - Roshni ki ek hi paheli kiran."

The 'Animal' star is seen dressed in a dramatic gown, putting forward a powerful expression on her face.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who appears to be in a negative character, will portray the character of "Yakshasan - Andhere ka badshah." In the poster, the actor is seen sporting long hair as he exudes a devilish aura.

The makers have also unveiled the first look of Paresh Rawal as Mr. Ram Bajaj Goyal - "someone who always tries to find tragedy in comedy."

"The World of Thama drops tomorrow at 11:11 am. This Diwali, the universe gives us a bloody love story in cinemas worldwide," they said.

The posters have stirred excitement among fans, as many took to the comments and shared their anticipation.

Earlier, the makers, in an Independence Day special post, confirmed that the "World of Thama" will expand the Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe with the "sarvashaktishaali villain."

Directed by 'Munjya' fame Aditya Sarpotdar, 'Thama' is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik under the banner of Maddock Films. It has been written by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew, and Arun Fulara.

'Thama' will be released on Diwali 2025.

