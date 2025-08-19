Thama teaser out: Ayushmann, Rashmika Mandanna's love story laced with action

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 19 : The teaser of Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer 'Thama' is finally out.

Produced under the banner of Maddock Films, 'Thama' belongs to the same horror-comedy universe as Rajkummar Rao's 'Stree', Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' and Abhay Verma's 'Munjya'.

Thama is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and is billed as the first love story in Maddock's horror comedy universe. Apart from the lead duo, the film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a negative role and Paresh Rawal in a supporting role.

The teaser opens with Ayushmann's voiceover asking, "Will you be able to live without me for 100 years?" to which Rashmika responds, "Not even for a moment."

It is followed by the close-up shots of Ayushmann and Rashmika as they exchange glances in the forest. The teaser then features visuals of the lead duo's dance numbers, followed by the special dance performance of Malaika Arora.

The teaser concludes with Nawazuddin's chilling antagonist look, criticising romance among the citizens, saying "Why did you stop? In my 75 years of life, I haven't seen romance. Continue, Continue", before leaping in the air to attack.

Maddock Films shared the teaser of the movie on its Instagram handle. While sharing the teaser, the production house wrote, "Na darr kabhi itna shaktishaali tha, aur na pyaar kabhi itna BLOODY! Brace yourself this Diwali to witness the first love story in the Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DNhnRojsvoi/?hl=en

On Monday, the makers dropped a string of posters of the lead actors, including Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna.

They wrote, "Presenting Ayushmann Khurrana as Alok - Insaaniyat ki aakhri umeed" presenting an intense look.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DNffa9Jy2wJ/

It was followed by another mysterious poster of Rashmika Mandanna's "Tadaka - Roshni ki ek hi paheli kiran."The 'Animal' star is seen dressed in a dramatic gown, putting forward a powerful expression on her face.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DNfimXkSDOI/

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who appears to be in a negative character, will portray the character of "Yakshasan - Andhere ka badshah." In the poster, the actor is seen sporting long hair as he exudes a devilish aura.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DNfjNXMSuT9/

The makers have also unveiled the first look of Paresh Rawal as Mr. Ram Bajaj Goyal - "someone who always tries to find tragedy in comedy."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DNfjlHOSvFn/

'Thama' will be released on Diwali this year.

