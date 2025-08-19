Thama Teaser: Rashmika Mandanna and Ayushmann Khurrana’s First Look From Twisted Love Story Out (Watch Video)

Producer of Stree 2, Munjya, Bhediya are back with another fictional hit movie ' World of Thama' featuring Rashmika Mandanna And Ayushmann Khurrana. Looking at the teaser, this fresh jodi is all set to rock the big screen with amazing acting skills. In this romantic horror film Ayushmaan Khurana will be seen as Alok and Rashmika as Tadka.

Along with Rashmika and Ayushmann you will get to see, Nawazuddin takes on Yakshasan, and Paresh portrays Ram Bajaj Goyal. Faisal Malik and Geeta Agrawal also join the ensemble, completing a star-studded cast. Ayushmann's opening voiceover, "Reh paogi mere bina, sau saalon tak?" followed by Rashmika's reply, "Sau saal kya, ek pal bhi ke liye bhi nahi," immediately piques interest. Set in a fictional world, the teaser hints at suspense, thrill, and romance, leaving viewers to guess who the vampire is and promising a unique 'bloody' love story.

The makers captioned the teaser, proclaiming it the first love story in the Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe and inviting viewers to experience the cinematic world of Thama this Diwali.