Thamma Box Office Collection Day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s Film Inches Towards Rs 50 Crore Mark

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s romantic comedy-horror film Thamma continued its strong run at the box office. The Movie earned Rs 18.60 crore on its second day, taking its total domestic collection to Rs 42.60 crore, according to the Sacnilk. The film recorded an overall 25.97 percent Hindi occupancy on Wednesday. Morning shows had 10.21 percent occupancy, while afternoon, evening and night shows saw 29.47, 31.96 and 32.25 percent respectively. At its current pace, Thamma is expected to cross the Rs 50 crore mark within three days of release.

Thamma opened in theatres on October 21 to mixed reviews from critics and audiences but managed an impressive first-day collection of Rs 24 crore. Despite facing competition from new releases such as Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat and Kantara Chapter 1, the film showed steady performance during weekdays.

Day-wise collection:

Day 1 – Rs 24 crore

Day 2 – Rs 18 crore

The movie has been directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Amar Kaushik, Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films.

Made on a reported budget of Rs 145 crore, Thamma follows the story of two destined lovers who battle supernatural forces, family ties and nature itself to defend their forbidden romance in a mystical world where ancient powers and prophecies threaten to keep them apart.

The cast includes Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Sapthami Gowda, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Paresh Rawal, Shardul Rana, Faisal Malik and Vinay Pathak.

Thamma Trailer