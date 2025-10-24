Thamma Box Office Collection Day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s Film Crosses Rs 50 Crore; Check Day-Wise Earning Report

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s latest release Thamma continues its steady run at the box office. The romantic comedy horror film has now crossed the Rs 50 crore mark within three days of release. According to early trade reports from Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 12.50 crore on its third day of release. With this, the total net collection has reached Rs 55.10 crore in India.

The film had an overall Hindi occupancy of 19.38 per cent on Thursday. It saw 7.52 per cent occupancy in morning shows, 19.35 per cent in afternoon shows, 25.52 per cent in evening shows and 25.14 per cent in night shows.

Day-wise Box Office Collection

Day 1: Rs 24 crore

Day 2: Rs 18.6 crore

Day 3: Rs 12.50 crore

The movie has been directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Amar Kaushik, Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films.

Made on a reported budget of Rs 145 crore, Thamma follows the story of two destined lovers who battle supernatural forces, family ties and nature itself to defend their forbidden romance in a mystical world where ancient powers and prophecies threaten to keep them apart.

The cast includes Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Sapthami Gowda, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Paresh Rawal, Shardul Rana, Faisal Malik and Vinay Pathak.

Thamma Trailer