Thamma Box Office Collection Day 9: How Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s Film Performed on Its 2nd Wednesday; Check Day-Wise Earning Report

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 9: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s horror comedy Thamma continues its steady run at the box office. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 3.65 crore on Day 9, taking its total domestic earnings to Rs 105 crore.The Hindi version recorded an overall occupancy of 10.10 per cent on Wednesday. It saw 6.28 per cent occupancy in the morning shows, 9.40 per cent in the afternoon, 10.75 per cent in the evening and 13.96 per cent during the night shows.

The movie opened strongly with Rs 24 crore on Day 1 and maintained a good trend through its first week. The day-wise figures are Rs 18.6 crore on Day 2, Rs 13 crore on Day 3, Rs 10 crore on Day 4, Rs 13.1 crore on Day 5, Rs 12.6 crore on Day 6, Rs 4.3 crore on Day 7, Rs 5.75 crore on Day 8, and Rs 3.25 crore on Day 9.

According to reports, the movie has been made on a budget of Rs 145 crore. Despite crossing the Rs 100 crore mark, the film’s pace has slowed down considerably. Trade experts say the second weekend’s performance will decide its long-term run.

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Amar Kaushik and Dinesh Vijan, Thamma is the fifth instalment in Maddock Films’ horror comedy universe. The film follows two lovers who face supernatural challenges and family opposition in a mystical setting. The cast includes Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Paresh Rawal, Sapthami Gowda and Faisal Malik.

Thamma has a runtime of 2 hours and 29 minutes and is currently running in theatres in Hindi and Telugu.