Thamma Box Office Day 8 Collection: Ayushmann Khurrana- Rashmika Mandanna's Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark, Likely to Beat Munjya

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer movie, Thamma continues climbing ladder of success. Film has crossed the Rs 100 Cr mark. According to reports, film is close to beating Munjya’s (2024) collection in India. Thamma earned Rs. 5.43 crore net in India on Tuesday, as per Sacnilk, bringing its domestic total to Rs 101.3 crore.

This surpasses Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon’s Bhediya (2022), which made Rs 68.99 crore in India and Rs 94.91 crore worldwide. Munjya, starring Abhay Verma and Sharvari, grossed Rs 101.6 crore net in India and Rs 125 crore worldwide during its theatrical run. Film saw slight improvement over Monday

Thamma earned Rs 4.3 crore on Monday, following a weekend collection of Rs 13.1 crore and Rs 12.6 crore, bringing its first-week total to Rs 95.60 crore net in India and Rs 132 crore worldwide. The film, which opened on October 21 with Rs 24 crore and received mixed reviews, is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, produced by Maddock Films, and stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Paresh Rawal.

Thamma is the fifth installment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU), after Stree, Bhedya, Munjya, and Stree 2, and follows reporter Alok Goyal (Ayushmann) as he discovers a world of vampiric creatures through his love for the mysterious Tadaka (Rashmika). The next film in the MHCU is Shakti Shalini, starring Aneet Padda. It remains to be seen how "Thamma" fares in the rest of the week.

Here's the day-wise box office collection (According to Sacnilk):

Day 1 – Rs 24 crore

Day 2 – Rs 18.6 crore

Day 3 – Rs 13 crore

Day 4 – Rs 10 crore

Day 5 – Rs 13.1 crore

Day 6 – Rs 12.6 crore

Day 7 – Rs 4.30 crore

Thamma is the fifth installment in Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. It tells the story of a journalist who encounters a mysterious woman and turns into a vampiric creature called Betal to save humanity from an ancient evil. It is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Amar Kaushik and Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films.

The cast includes Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Sapthami Gowda, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Paresh Rawal, Shardul Rana, Faisal Malik, and Vinay Pathak.

Also Read: Gulshan Devaiah On Kantara Star Rishab Shetty: “His Stardom & Vision Are Truly Unmatched”

Watch Thamma Trailer