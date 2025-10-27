Thamma Day 6 Box Office Collection: Ayushmann-Rashmika Starrer Nears Rs 100 Crore Mark

Thamma, a horror comedy film is doing wonders on box office. Film was released on October 21, during diwali has a steady collection on box office. The film's collections increased over its first weekend (October 25-26), earning over Rs 13 crore each day, according to Sacnilk. With total India net collections reaching ₹91.70 Cr in six days, the film is expected to enter the Rs 100 crore club soon.

However, with the Diwali festivities concluded, weekday collections may decline, although the Chhath Puja holiday on Monday, October 27, in states like Delhi, Bihar, West Bengal, and Rajasthan, could boost theater attendance. On its first Saturday, October 25th, "Thamma" grossed Rs 13.1 crore, a 30% increase from Friday. Sunday's estimated Rs 13 crore collection suggests sustained interest in the film."Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat," starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, is yet to surpass Rs 50 crore.

Film's weekend collection improved by 13.6%, earning Rs 6.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 6.75 crore on Sunday. While its pace is slower than "Thamma," consistent earnings are contributing to its box office total.Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna star in a rare Indian vampire movie where Khurrana becomes a Betal vampire, battling Nawazuddin Siddiqui's antagonistic Betal character. Despite mixed reviews, the film's characters and storyline are resonating with audiences.