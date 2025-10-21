'Thamma' Movie Review: A massy, mythical, Maddock-style fire-cracker blockbuster!

Director: Aditya Sarpotdar, Writer: Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew, Arun Falara, Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Paresh Rawal, Sathyaraj, Fasial Malik, Geeta Aggarwal, Rachit Singh, Duration: 149 Minutes, Rating: 4.

Thamma is big-screen fun at its purest — a daring mix of folklore, family, fantasy, and fanfare of a full-blown franchise. With this new movie in the Maddock horror-verse, director Aditya Sarpotdar is taking Indian genre cinema to a whole new level. It’s all sorts of strange, clever, and wildly creative — yet, very relatable. While Stree was scary and subversive and Bhediya went into the wilds, Thamma conquers the territory by merging horror with love and, thus, leaving a cinematic experience that is totally different.

The story revolves around the forest of myths where the past is still alive and the ancient guardians are awakening. Not Thamma by any means, but it still manages to conjure up a bizarre fantasy universe complete with its own laws, curses, and consequences. Compared to other supernatural thrillers, this one is basically an emotional comedy with a dose of humor and the human instinct to save those whom we love even if it costs our lives. It doesn’t become scary but rather keeps its faith. The movie is funny but not farcical. It is also emotional without being overly dramatic.

One of the main characters is journalist protagonist Khurrana from a small town. His incidental supernatural experience leads to a series of events that is not in his capacity to grasp the enormity of it. In the first half, he is simply lovable and relatable but later on he becomes quite intense. Mandanna delivers an emotional performance that is also very down-to-earth. She has the fire as well as the delicate side of her nature and does not go for the usual stereotypical trope of horror comedy being over-the-top.

The continuing part is just an explosive work of art — it features fight, change of characters, and a breathtaking fight between Alok and Bhediya (Varun Dhawan). Special effects are of great quality and the confrontation between these two forces is signaling their underlying relationship which will definitely influence this cinematic universe storyline in the future. Such a moment of grandeur is the kind of moment in which you wish to applaud in a jam-packed hall, and subsequently, you are left with more questions than answers. How are these two characters related? I promise; the answer will be beyond your imagination.

On the subject of universe-building, the movie is full of Easter eggs and a few character recalls, but one highlights: the comeback of Sar Kata, the frightening character from Stree, who ominously appears, signaling the massive danger that lies ahead for the Maddock horror-verse. To be honest, the connection between Stree 2 and Thamma is quite strong, and by the time you get to the end, it’s only evident that it’s something huge that is on its way. The seeds of a mega-crossover have been dropped.

The acting, in general, is great. Paresh Rawal offers a great comic relief performance as the sarcastic and sharp-witted father while Nawazuddin Siddiqui dominates the movie with his intense and dark presence. The upward movement of his character feels like the dawn of something bigger and maybe a major factor in the future war of good vs. evil in this ever-expanding universe.

Following that is the comeback of Sathyaraj as Elvis, the idiosyncratic paranormal expert who got the nickname Hand of God. However, this time, he is not only here for the laughs — his arrival subtly changes the bigger picture. In a significant moment, Elvis points to a vital connection between Alok’s freshly changed Betaal and Bhediya, the one who was last seen grappling with Sar Kata in Stree 2. It’s a clever, low-key link that signals the coming events and the Maddock universe fans will instantly get the excitement of the bigger plot unfolding.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor