Thamma Review: Netizens Hail Rashmika Mandanna’s Spellbinding Performance

Every time Rashmika Mandanna appears on screen, she reaffirms why she’s fondly called ‘Pan India ki Sabse Badi Heroine’. While audiences eagerly await her every release, she has now returned to the big screen with yet another standout performance in Thamma, which is now playing in theatres.

Marking her first foray into the horror-comedy genre, Rashmika steps into the intriguing role of a vampire, blending charm, mystery, and power with effortless ease. With her bold, raw, and captivating presence, she’s winning hearts all over again. Fans are raving about her performance and screen presence, flooding social media with admiration and excitement. Here’s how the internet is celebrating Rashmika in Thamma:

“Rashmika! Rashmika! And only Rashmika! Impressive performance by her! Interval block is mast! #AyushmannKhurrana is good. #PareshRawal is in his element. On to the 2nd half!”

“Rashmika Mandanna just set the stage on fire with her killer moves in Tum Mere Na Huye! 🔥 Absolute brilliance and grace in every step 💃❤️ #TumMereNaHuye #Thamma.”As the buzz around Thamma continues to grow, Rashmika’s versatility and screen magnetism are being celebrated across the country.

Moreover, Rashmika boasts an exciting lineup of projects ahead. Apart from Thamma, now running in theatres, the much-awaited Pushpa 3 will see her reprise her iconic role as Srivalli. She is also set to explore emotionally rich and diverse characters in The Girlfriend and Rainbow, once again proving her range and dedication to taking on challenging, impactful roles across genres.