Thamma Song Tum Mera Na Huye: Rashmika Mandanna Flaunts Fiery Dance Moves, Leaving Netizens in Awe

Rashmika Mandanna has set the internet ablaze with her jaw-dropping look in the new song Tum Mere Na Huye from Thamma. Dressed in a fiery metallic red outfit, with her long waves cascading and an aura of sheer dominance, Rashmika looks every bit the pan-India superstar that fans can’t stop raving about. That intense gaze, smoky backdrop, and hypnotic screen presence have netizens declaring this as one of her hottest on-screen avatars yet.

Social media is flooded with edits and fan comments, with everyone in agreement that Rashmika is on the brink of her next blockbuster. In just one year, she’s about to deliver yet another mega-hit, and the excitement around Thamma is proof of her unstoppable rise. The way Tum Mere Na Huye blends sensuality with grandeur has fans hooked, and Rashmika’s aura takes it all to the next level.

Fans are seen tweeting,

"It's @iamRashmika 's day to rule social media today. ❤️ So excited for #TumMereNaHuye

The vibe is just perfect.

#RashmikaMandanna ♨️❤️"

Another wrote, " Rashmika Mandanna in full Epic Thamma vibe Hot moves, fierce aura, pure OG energy ✨

#RashmikaMandanna #OGActress"

One wrote, "Uff hotness Rashmika Mandanna #RashmikaMandanna"

It's @iamRashmika's day to rule social media today. ❤️🔥 So excited for #TumMereNaHuye

The vibe is just perfect. 🔥#RashmikaMandanna ♨️🔥❤️ pic.twitter.com/WWlVTAzg7G — Rashmika Delhi Fans (@Rashmikadelhifc) September 29, 2025

🔥 Rashmika Mandanna in full Epic Thamma vibe 🔥

Hot moves, fierce aura, pure OG energy ✨#RashmikaMandanna#OGActresspic.twitter.com/UZokzcoKHg — 💋 𝐎𝐆 𝐀𝐂𝐓𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐒 💋 (@ogactressoff) September 29, 2025

Fans are also commenting on Instragram,

"Pan indian lady superstar crushmika back 🔥🔥🔥🔥ready 😎 🙌"

"Rashmika name sunke flower samje kya, FIRE hai🔥"

"Hayeee 🔥 its too good yaar i mean already became my favourite song and rushee’s dance 💃 is lit 🔥"



But the true madness comes from the fact that this is India’s first-ever vampire love story and Rashmika is leading it as the heroine 'Tadaka'. This avatar is unlike anything audiences have seen before, and her power-packed presence has fans going absolutely gaga.

Thamma is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, who helmed Munjya, and penned by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew, and Arun Falara. It is produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films and Stree director Amar Kaushik.

The villain of this horror comedy is Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Yakshasan, who belongs to the community of vampires called Betaals whose real calling was to protect the earth and the human race. But under Yakshasan, Betaals decide to go rogue and start drinking human blood.