'Thamma' stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Nawazuddin Siddiqui offer sneak-peek into their "blood-drinking" characters

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 19 : 'Thamma' stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Nawazuddin Siddiqui have offered an insight into their characters ahead of the film's Diwali release.

Speaking about his character, Ayushmann said that he will be seen playing the character of Alok Goyal, a journalist by profession.

"Alok wants to know about ghosts and spirits. And he also makes reels about it. However, he is left confused after transforming into a 'Betaal'. He doesn't know what to do with his powers," the actor said.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is likely to play the lead antagonist in 'Thamma', also shared brief details about his character, calling himself the "last hope of the blood-drinking family."

"The character believes in the practice of drinking blood. It is in our tradition. It is in our culture. So, we will continue to drink blood. This is their philosophy. They cannot eat food. If they eat, they will be able to live for a few days. If they want to live for 200 years, then drinking blood is necessary. This is their belief. This character is different," Nawazuddin shared.

Teasing that the film will bring a whole new narrative, Ayushmann added, "My character is neither 'Stree' nor 'Bhediya'. He is not even Munjya. He is 'Thama' or 'Betaal'. This is completely different. The film will take the legacy of Maddock's Horror Comedy Universe forward. It is also a perfect family entertainer. The horror has been presented in such a way that the kids can also digest it easily."

Ayushmann Khurrana and Nawazuddin Siddiqui were full of praise for each other, stating that they worked together for the first time.

Ayushmann also gave a shoutout to his co-star Rashmika Mandanna. "Rashmika has a very positive aura. She is always happy. She has positive energy. And whenever you are on a positive energy set, the scene comes out better. The camera loves her. We also shared good chemistry in the film," he said.

'Thamma' is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead roles.

The film will hit theatres on October 21.

