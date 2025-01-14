Thandel Team drops new poster on Sankranti featuring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 14 : Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi are coming together yet again in their upcoming romantic action film 'Thandel', directed by Chandoo Mondeti.

To mark the Sankranti festival, the makers took to their X account on Tuesday to share a new poster featuring Naga Chaitanya holding Sai Pallavi from behind in an emotional and adorable moment.

Take a look at the poster

https://x.com/chay_akkineni/status/1879043615860887854

Earlier this month, the song 'Namo Namah Shivaya' from the film was unveiled. Composed by Devi Sri Prasad and penned by Jonnavithula, the track celebrates Lord Shiva's glory with divine melodies.

Shekar Master served as the choreographer for the song.

Sharing the song's promo on Instagram, Naga Chaitanya wrote, "#NamoNamahShivaya - Song Promo. The ShivShakti song promo from #Thandel out now." The full song will be released tomorrow (January 4).

Divya Kumar and Saloni Thakkar have lent their vocals to the track.

The first single from Thandel, titled Bujji Thalli, was released on November 21.

'Thandel', starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, is directed by Chandoo Mondeti and produced by Bunny Vasu under the prestigious Geetha Arts banner, with Allu Aravind presenting it.

The film boasts a technical crew, including music by National Award-winning composer Devi Sri Prasad, cinematography by Shamdat, and editing by National Award-winning Naveen Nooli. The film will be released on February 7.

'Thandel' marks Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's second on-screen project, following their hit film Love Story.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor