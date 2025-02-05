Thandel, Loveyapa to Mere Husband Ki Biwi: TOP 5 Films Slated For a Release In February

This month, Bollywood is on a roll with several back-to-back releases. From a rom-com, periodic drama, slice-of-life-film to action thriller, movie buffs are up for a treat with some exciting releases this month. Bookmark this list of ‘must-watch’ releases that cannot be missed!

Loveyapa

Loveyapa is one of the most talked-about films of the month, scheduled to release on February 7. Starring two fresh faces - Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan, Loveyapa is a lighthearted comedy-drama, that takes you on a journey of a young couple who land themselves in a web of confusion after they exchange their phones.

Chhaava

Vicky Kaushal will be seen stepping into the shoes of the Maratha Warrior King Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in the highly-anticipated periodic drama Chhaava. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna in pivotal roles, Chhaava is set to hit the theatres on February 14.

Dhoom Dhaam

Gear up for an unpredictable ride with Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi’s Dhoom Dhaam. The film tells a tale about a newly married couple named Koyal and Veer whose perfect evening turns into a rollercoaster of hilarious awkward situations, and surprise guests. Dhoom Dhaam is slated to land on Netflix on February 14.

Thandel

Thandel is one among the anticipated films of the year, starring Yuvasamrat Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles. The film, based on a true story, tells you a tale about a fisherman who gets caught by Pakistani forces in international waters. This love-action drama is all set to release on February 7 and promises to be a visually stunning and musically captivating experience.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi

Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet are coming together for the first time for a fresh family comedy film Mere Husband Ki Biwi. The makers recently unveiled the trailer, which tells a story about a ‘love circle’ between the trio. Promising to be a breath of fresh air on the big screens, Mere Husband Ki Biwi is directed by Mudassar Aziz, and it is scheduled to release on February 21.

