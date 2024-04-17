'Thangalaan’ video shows a stunningly transformed Vikram engaged in a vigorous fight

Mumbai, April 17 A special video from the upcoming Tamil film ‘Thangalaan’, paying tribute to Tamil star ‘Chiyaan’ Vikram on his birthday, was unveiled on Wednesday. The video shows glimpses of the film and celebrates Vikram's stunning transformation.

It shows the visuals from the film and the BTS in which Vikram plays a tribal warrior. The story is set against the backdrop of the historic Kolar gold fields (KGF) in the early 1900s.

The film, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Pa. Ranjith, is a historical adventure that narrates the erased role of oppressed communities in the exploration of gold in southern India.

Commenting on the tribute video on Vikram’s birthday, Pa.Ranjith, said: “'Thangalaan’ is a vision to present a historical adventure story based on true events, backed by phenomenal effort from Vikram sir and the entire team. I am confident the film will reach the globe and the targeted audience with the might of Jio Studios. On the occasion of Vikram sir’s birthday, this tribute video is to showcase the efforts put in by Vikram sir, which helped the film to get its due attention and create huge expectations.”

The film, which also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohanan, Pasupathi, Harikrishnan Anbudurai, is currently in post-production and its date of release shall be announced shortly.

Produced by Jio Studios and Studio Green Films owned by K. E. Gnanavelraja, ‘Thangalaan’ will soon release in cinemas in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

