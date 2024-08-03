‘Thangalaan War’ makes for a perfect war cry with Vikram leading the charge

Mumbai, Aug 3 The lyrical video of ‘Thangalaan War’ from the upcoming Vikram-starrer film ‘Thangalaan’ was unveiled on Saturday.

The video features a dynamic blend of live-action shots and frames from the film juxtaposed with the sketches and animated shots.

The track serves as a war cry and embodies the energetic essence of the film, setting the stage for the epic tale. The track has been composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar and features powerful beats and a stirring melody.

It is the kind of track that lingers on your mind long after it ends, showcasing G.V. Prakash Kumar’s musical genius.

G.V. Prakash Kumar, who is known for his background score work on Anurag Kashyap’s cult classic, is the son of G. Venkatesh and playback singer A. R. Reihana, who is the elder sister of music director A. R. Rahman.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Pa. Ranjith, ‘Thangalaan’ is set against the backdrop of the Kolar Gold Fields (KGF), which were exploited and looted by the British during their colonial rule.

The film also features Malavika Mohanan in a prominent role.

Officially announced in December 2021, ‘Thangalaan’ marks Vikram's 61st film as a lead actor.

Principal photography began in October 2022 and was shot in various locations, including Chennai, Andhra Pradesh, Madurai, and Karnataka.

The film was wrapped by early July 2023.

Scheduled for a worldwide release on August 15, ‘Thangalaan’ will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

