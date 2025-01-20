"Thank you a lot for your support": 'BB18' runner-up Rajat Dalal reflects on his journey

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 20 : The grand finale of 'Bigg Boss 18', held on Sunday, crowned Karan Veer Mehra as the winner, with Vivian DSena as the first runner-up.

While speaking to ANI, Rajat Dalal, who finished as the second runner-up, spoke about his journey and thanked his fans for their "constant support."

"Thank you (fans) a lot for your support. I will always be grateful to you. I hope I don't do anything that hurts you or makes you bow your head..." Dalal said.

Dalal, who grabbed eyeballs throughout the season, entered the show with a strong fan base, partly due to his association with popular YouTuber Elvish Yadav. However, his journey wasn't without controversy.

While he initially positioned himself as a supporter of women in the house, his aggressive behaviour and frequent clashes with co-contestants often drew criticism. His emotional breakdown during his mother's visit to the house showed viewers a softer side of the contestant but was seen by some fans as a strategy to gain sympathy.

Meanwhile, talking about the finale, the eliminations began with Eisha Singh, followed by Chum Darang. Avinash Mishra was the next to exit and secure fourth place, leaving Dalal to bow out in third.

Bollywood stars Aamir Khan, Junaid Khan, and Khushi Kapoor made appearances, with the latter two promoting their film 'Loveyapaa'. This was also the 'Dangal' actor's maiden appearance on the show.

'Bigg Boss 18' aired on Colors TV and streamed on JioCinema.

