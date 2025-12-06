'Thank You All the Music Lovers’: Rockstar DSP Celebrates 1 Year of Pushpa 2 with A Heartfelt Tribute

Noted and celebrated PAN-India music composer Rockstar DSP marked a milestone moment as he celebrated one year of Pushpa 2: The Rule, the film whose music became a constant feature on global charts and shattered records across languages and borders. To mark the anniversary, DSP released a special behind-the-scenes video featuring Shreya Ghoshal and his team recording the film’s music in six languages, one more than its predecessor Pushpa: The Rise. The video underscores the massive scale, ambition, and collaborative brilliance behind the project’s musical landscape. It stands as both a creative tribute and a testament to how the soundtrack evolved from songs into cultural anthems resonating across continents.

In a heartfelt note accompanying the clip, DSP expressed gratitude to every individual who contributed to the film’s sonic success. He highlighted the performances that elevated the album to iconic status, praising Icon Star Allu Arjun for creating “magic on screen,” Rashmika Mandanna for her “brilliant performance and amazing dance moves,” Fahadh Faasil for his consistently powerful screen presence, and Sreeleela for “rocking the Kissik track.”

Among the voices behind the global hits, Shreya Ghoshal emerged as a standout force, recording the song in all six languages with extraordinary finesse. DSP further thanked key producers and expressed special appreciation to Bhushan Kumar for his support. His note ended with a warm, universal message: “Thank you all the music lovers.”

DSP’s heartfelt tribute beautifully honours the actors, singers, musicians, and creators who helped transform Pushpa 2’s music into a cultural wildfire, uniting listeners across languages, borders, and generations.