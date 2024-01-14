"Thank you for all that you did": Pooja Hegde remembers her "Ajji" grandmother

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 14 : Actor Pooja Hegde penned an emotional note for her "Ajji" grandmother, who recently passed away.

Taking to Instagram, Pooja shared a series of cute pictures and videos of herself with her grandmother.

In one of the videos, Pooja's Ajii can be seen cutely dancing in a hospital room.

From cooking together to attending events, post-captured beautiful memories Pooja created with her Ajii.

Sharing the post, she wrote, "Ajji's love language was food. She was a great cook. She would feed anybody who walked through her doors even if it meant less for herself. She LOVED to dress up. Ajji would wear her saree & jewellery..then powder her face and yesterday's bindi would be extracted from the mirror and onto her face.. she would then carry on to do house chores looking her best. She never complained about aches and pains. And inspite of all the issues she had, she always managed to keep a smile on her face.. Always jolly, funny and sometimes she could roast you with just her honesty. The 1 thing she couldn't resist, was desserts and fish, a trait I proudly inherited. "Ajji na Pulli". That's how I will remember you Ajji. You raised strong women. Thank you for all that you did. Love you."

As soon as the actor posted the pictures, fans flooded the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Ajji na pulli."

Another user wrote, "Om Namah Shivay."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pooja is all set to star opposite Shahid Kapoor for the first time in director Rosshan Andrrews' upcoming action thriller film 'Deva'.

Helmed by Rosshan Andrrews, known for Malayalam films like 'Salute' and 'Kayamkulam Kochunni'. The film is being produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Zee Studios.

Earlier, Pooja shared her excitement about joining the cast and said, "It's a very special film with such an exciting yet different storyline. Rosshan Andrrews is known for weaving magic on the big screen, and I can't wait to start this journey and for the audience to see me in such a unique and different role. I'm also looking forward to working with Shahid Kapoor; he's a stellar performer, and I'm hopeful that our collaboration will be a memorable one."

Pooja was last seen in the action film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' opposite Salman Khan.

