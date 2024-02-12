"Thank you for being my constant": Madhuri Dixit wishes her husband Shriram Nene on birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 12 : Actor Madhuri Dixit on Monday penned a special birthday wish for her husband Shriram Nene.

Taking to Instagram, Madhuri shared a video featuring beautiful pictures of the couple.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "Cheers to the most amazing husband on his special day! Thank you for being my constant source of love and support. Wishing you a birthday filled with all the joy and happiness you deserve.#happybirthday #happybirthdayhusband #love."

As soon as the video was uploaded, fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Soo cutee."

Another user commented, "So beautiful couple."

Madhuri married Shriram, a doctor, in October 17,1999. She relocated to the US and lived there for over a decade. The couple's first son Arin was born in 2003, and their second child Ryan was born in 2005.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Madhuri was last seen in the Marathi film 'Panchak'.

Addinath Kothare, Dilip Prabhavalkar, Bharti Achrekar, and others star in 'Panchak'. The film's core subject is around Addinath's character's quest to seek a common platform amidst turmoil, challenging old ideas, and offering a novel viewpoint to the plot.

'Panchak' was released on January 5.

She was also recently seen in 'Maja Ma'. Helmed by Anand Tiwari and written by Sumit Batheja, the film was a family entertainer, set against the celebratory backdrop of a traditional festival and a quintessential, colourful Indian wedding.

Currently, she is judging the new season of the dance reality show 'Dance Deewane'.

