“Thank you for being our rock”: Athiya, Ahan share adorable pictures to wish their “papa” Suniel Shetty on his birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 11 : As actor Suniel Shetty turned a year older today, wishes have been pouring in but the most special he received from his daughter Athiya Shetty and son Ahan.

Taking to Instagram Story, Athiya shared adorable throwback pictures featuring her father and the rest of the family members.

In one of the pictures, Suniel can be seen holding young Athiya in his arms.

She captioned it, “Happy birthday papa! I love you.”

Next, she posted a family picture and wrote, “Thank you for being our rock.”

Ahan Shetty dropped a picture with his papa from the wedding diaries of cricketer KL Rahul and Athiya.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CvzRZpDJV0P/

Sharing the picture, he wrote, “The hero every son hopes to be.. Happy Birthday papa.”

Soon after the picture and special wish were uploaded on social media, the birthday boy was the first to comment on Ahan’s post.

Suniel wrote, “Luv you my bachcha.”

Other celebs took to their respective social media handles to wish the actor on his 62nd birthday.

Anil Kapoor shared a group photo to wish Suniel and wrote, “Always fit and fresh and a good friend ..F.F.F!!Happy birthday.”

Tiger Shroff shared Suniel’s workout photo along with a sweet message.

He wrote, “Happy birthday uncle. one year younger keep inspiring us all loads of love.”

Sonu Sood wished the ‘Hera Pheri’ actor. “Many many happy returns of the day anna. Have a stupendous year ahead.”

By dropping a handsome image of Suniel, Anushka Sharma wrote, “Happy birthday Suniel sir. Wishing you love and light always.”

Shilpa Shetty penned a sweet for her dearest friend.

She wrote, “Happy Birthday! SHETTTTTTTTYYYYYYYYY!!!!May the Universe bless you with even more love, abundance, and great health, my dearest! Loads of love.”

Rakul Preet Singh wrote, “Happy birthday Suniel Sir. Wishing you a day filled with happiness and year filled with joy.”

Riteish Deshmukh wrote, “Happy Birthday Anna !!!Big Big love @suniel.shetty.”

Re-sharing the Riteish’s post on her Insta story, Genelia Deshmukh wrote, “Annnaaaaaaa we love you !!!!Happiest Birthday.”

Indian former cricketer Suresh Raina posted a picture on his Insta story featuring Suniel, Sonu Sood, Yuvraj Singh and others.

Sharing the photo, he wrote, “Happy birthday @suniel.shetty sir.”

India pacer Ishant Sharma posted, “Many many happy returns of the day anna. Have a stupendous year ahead.”

Suniel a.k.a 'anna,' is among some of the most fitness-conscious stars of Bollywood. He keeps on motivating his fans for staying fit by posting their individual workout pictures on social media.

In his career span of over 25 years, he has given some blockbusters movies to the industry.

Suniel Shetty made his debut in Bollywood with 'Balwan'(1992) alongside late actor Divya Bharti and the film was a super hit.

