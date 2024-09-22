"Thank you for choosing me": Shilpa Shetty shares adorable video of her baby girl Samisha on Daughter's Day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 22 : On the occasion of National Daughter's Day, actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared an adorable video of her baby girl Samisha to mark this day.

Taking to Instagram, Shilpa posted a heartwarming video with a cute caption for her daughter.

The video features Samisha drawing and cutely wrote "I love you mom," on the sheet.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote. "My baby girl. Happy Daughters day my darling Samisha, thank you for choosing me."

As soon as the video was shared, fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Sooo cute Sooo sweet princess."

Another user commented, " so sweet."

Shilpa tied the knot with businessman Raj Kundra on November 22, 2009. In May 2012, the two became parents to a son Viaan. And in February 2020 the couple welcomed Samisha, who was born via surrogacy.

Talking about Daughter's Day, the fourth Sunday of September is celebrated as the Daughters' Day in India. Different countries celebrate their own National Daughters' Day on different dates.

National Daughter's Day is a special time to recognize and appreciate the priceless impact that daughters have in our lives.

This year, the special occasion is celebrated on September 22.

On the professional front, Shilpa was last seen in the web series Indian Police Force. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the series also starred Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi in lead roles. The show premiered earlier this year on Amazon Prime Video.

Shilpa will next appear in the upcoming Kannada film KD: The Devil. The film also stars Dhruva Sarja, V Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Sanjay Dutt, Jisshu Sengupta and Nora Fatehi in lead roles.

Directed by Prem, 'KD-The Devil', the Pan-India multilingual is set to release in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. It is a period action entertainer based on true events from 1970s Bangalore.

