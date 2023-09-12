‘Thank You For Coming’: Bhumi, Shehnaaz show electrifying moves in party anthem ‘Haanji’

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 12 : The first track and catchy jam is here from the upcoming drama film ‘Thank You For Coming’ to set your party mode.

Taking to Instagram, Bhumi shared the full song video and captioned it, “Time to throw a rager? Haanji! ✨#Haanji by @qaranx featuring @the.rish out on Saregama Music YouTube Channel & all other major OTT streaming platforms! Watch the full video now!”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CxFjMtmIYti/

Starring Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi and Karan Kundrra, this song is all about non-stop fun.

Bhumi and Shehnaaz take center stage, lighting up the dance floor with their electrifying moves.

The music for 'Haanji' is an absolute banger, and it's sung and composed by none other than the talented Qaran, who also wrote the lyrics along with Siddhant Kaushal. The song is choreographed by Rajit Dev.

As soon as the song was unveiled the fans and followers flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

Actor Vaani Kapoor wrote, “Go Bhumzzzz 🔥🔥🔥”

One of the users commented, “Party song of the year 🔥🔥🔥 amazing.”

Recently makers of ‘Thank you for Coming’ unveiled the film’s official trailer which received decent responses from the fans.

Apart from Bhumi, the film also features Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh and Shibani Bedi in the lead roles.

The trailer revolves around Kanika Kapoor (Bhumi Pednekar) and her quest to find her true love and pleasure. The tagline of the trailer reads, "Fairytales jhooth hai, love jhooth hai, orgasm jhooth hai."

Helmed by Karan Boolani, the film is all set to hit the theatres on October 6.

On directing the film, director Karan earlier said, "I’ve been fortunate to be surrounded by incredible women throughout my life, and I’m extremely proud to have directed this film. As a man, Thank you for coming has taught me so much about the female experience around desire, love and acceptance. I hope that the audiences have as much fun watching the film as we had making it.”

The film will be facing a big Bollywood clash with Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’.

