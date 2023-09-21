‘Thank You For Coming’: Bhumi, Shehnaaz starrer ‘Desi Wine’ song to be out on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 21 : Makers of the upcoming drama film ‘Thank You For Coming’ are all set to bring the song ‘Desi Wine’ for the Bride squad to rock the roka ceremony.

Taking to Instagram, actor Bhumi Pednekar shared posters of the Bride squad featuring herself, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila and Shibani Bedi.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CxcgqhwIp2U/?

Everyone girl group has friends who acts as mother, gossip queen and many other titles. The same is with Bhumi’s squad.

The first poster introduced Shehnaaz as Rushi a.k.a Punjabi Pataakha.

Shibani as Tine a.ka Sabki Maa.

Then comes, Dolly Singh as Pallavi (Kalesh Enthusiast) and Kusha Kapila as Neha being Gossip ki Dukaan.

All are dressed in vibrant outfits for the Roka ceremony.

Sharing the posters, she wrote, “Your Roka just got better! 'Desi Wine' drops September 22nd. #DesiWine by @qaranx featuring @nikhitagandhiofficial, @the.rish & @arjunartist is coming soon to Saregama Music's YouTube Channel and all major streaming platforms! #ThankYouForComing #ComebackOfTheChickFlick #DontForgetToCome #DesiWineSong #DesiWine.”

The song will be out on September 22.

Recently, the makers unveiled the first track ‘Haanji’.

Starring Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi and Karan Kundrra, this song is all about non-stop fun.

Bhumi and Shehnaaz take center stage, lighting up the dance floor with their electrifying moves.

The music for 'Haanji' is an absolute banger, and it's sung and composed by none other than the talented Qaran, who also wrote the lyrics along with Siddhant Kaushal. The song is choreographed by Rajit Dev.

'Thank You For Coming' delves into the themes of female friendship, single women, love, and the pursuit of pleasure. "Thank You For Coming" was the only Indian feature film honoured with the Gala World Premiere at TIFF this year.

Produced by Balaji Telefilms Limited and Anil Kapoor Film Communication Network Pvt. Ltd, directed by Karan Boolani, and written by Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh, the film will be released in theatres worldwide on October 6, 2023.

