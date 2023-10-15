'Thank You For Coming' fame Saloni Daini shares childhood memories of Navratri cerebration

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 15 : Saloni Daini is known for her comedy avatar Gangubai in many comedy TV shows. The actress was recently seen in the movie 'Thank You For Coming' starring Bhumi Pednekar and Shehnaaz Gill. As the Navratri celebration started, Saloni shared her childhood memories related to the festivity.

Talking about how she usually celebrates the festival, she said, "Navratri is one of my most favourite festivals of the year. I celebrate with my friends, and even though I can't play garba perfectly, I enjoy it a lot"

Elaborating on Garba and other activities during the festival, she shared, "I do partake in Garba dancing, although my skills might not be flawless. As a child, I remember participating in various competitions, such as the best-dressed contests, within my building during Navratri."

A common ritual conducted during Navratri is inviting little girls home and seeking their blessings, talking about this ritual, Saloni shared, "This festival revolves around the worship of the nine goddesses, and it's a common practice to invite young girls to receive blessings. I believe this is significant, and I have also followed this tradition since childhood."

Like many others celebrating, Saloni too enjoys the delicacies of Navratri, she added, "Navratri is synonymous with delectable festive treats. After our Garba sessions, my friends and I make it a tradition to savour sweets like jalebi and fafda."

The actress shared some special memories she has of the festival from her childhood, "One particular memory that stands out is when I custom-designed my outfit for a best-dressed competition. Although I didn't win, it was a memorable experience. Another memory is when I fell ill but managed to attend Garba towards the end."

