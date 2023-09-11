‘Thank You For Coming’: First track ‘Haanji’ from Bhumi Pednekar starrer to be out on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 11 : Makers of the upcoming drama film ‘Thank You For Coming’ on Monday announced the release date of their first song.

Titled ‘Haanji’ the song will be out on September 12.

Taking to Instagram, actor Bhumi Pednekar shared a string of stills from the film which she captioned, “Are. You. Ready. To. RAGE ? Haanji. #Haanji Song drops On 12th September 2023!”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CxCjHjWoYEw/?img_index=6

In the stills, Bhumi could be seen celebrating her birthday along with friends at a club.

Soon after she shared the pictures, her fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

“Super excited to see sana,” a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, “Excited For The Movie.”

Recently makers of ‘Thank you for Coming’ unveiled the film’s official trailer which received decent responses from the fans.

Apart from Bhumi, the film also features Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh and Shibani Bedi in the lead roles.

The trailer revolves around Kanika Kapoor (Bhumi Pednekar) and her quest to find her true love and pleasure. The tagline of the trailer reads, "Fairytales jhooth hai, love jhooth hai, orgasm jhooth hai."

Helmed by Karan Boolani, the film is all set to hit the theatres on October 6.

On directing the film, director Karan earlier said, "I’ve been fortunate to be surrounded by incredible women throughout my life, and I’m extremely proud to have directed this film. As a man, Thank you for coming has taught me so much about the female experience around desire, love and acceptance. I hope that the audiences have as much fun watching the film as we had making it.”

The film will be facing a big Bollywood clash with Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’.

