Thank you for coming into my life: Shehnaaz Gill remembers Sidharth Shukla at award show

Sidharth Shukla's sudden death in September 2021 shook his fans and family members. For his dear ones, not a single day goes by without remembering him.

On Saturday night, during Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night in Dubai, Sidharth's close friend and rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill paid tribute to the late actor while accepting her award.

"Main ek bande ko thank you bolna chahti hu ...thank you meri life me aane ke lie aur merpe itna invest kiya ki aaj main yaha tak phuchi hu...this is for you Sidharth Shukla (I want to thank someone...Thank you for coming into my life. I am whatever today is all because of you..this is for you Sidharth Shukla," Shehnaaz said, evoked a loud cheer from the audience.

Shehnaaz's gesture made SidNaaz's fans extremely emotional.

"Shehnaaz is incomplete without Sid," a social media user wrote.

"Sidnaaz rocks. Miss you Sid," another one wrote.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz, popularly called 'SidNaaz' by fans, got close to each other when they were in the 'Bigg Boss 13' house, though they never officially acknowledged being a couple. Sidharth later won the reality show in 2020. Sidharth passed away on September 2, 2021, after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 40.

After the sudden demise of Sidharth, Shehnaaz released a heartfelt music video tribute titled 'Tu Yaheen hai'. She also graced the sets of 'Bigg Boss 15' season finale and dedicated a special tribute to the beloved memory of her close friend.

( With inputs from ANI )

