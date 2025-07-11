“Thank You for Giving Me Saba”: Shanaya Kapoor Shares a Candid Still With Mansi Bagla, Expresses Gratitude Ahead of Bollywood Debut

Shanaya Kapoor is all set to keep a promising foot in Bollywood with her upcoming debut film, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. Written and produced by Mansi Bagla, the audiences are excited to see Shanaya's acting mettle in the warm love story. Ahead of the film's release, Shanaya shared a candid still with Mansi and penned a sweet note, thanking her for giving her a role like Saba.

Sharing a photo clicked against a bright sunny day, Shanaya Kapoor wrote, "@immansibagla thank you for giving me this chance, and making my dream come true...thank you for giving me SABA. @varun.bagla." Reacting to this warm gesture, Mansi Bagla reshared the expression on her Instagram story, and attached it with a "love you" avatar!

Shanaya Kapoor will be seen sharing the screen space with Vikrant Massey in a unique film that brings to the fore the OG charm of good-old Bollywood romance. An emotionally-packed film, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan highlights the tenderness of romance, love, and balances it with heartbreak, betrayal and soulful music by Vishal Mishra.

Presented by Zee Studios and Mini Films, and produced by Mansi Bagla, Varun Bagla, and Open Window Films, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is directed by Santosh Singh, written and created by Mansi Bagla, with music composed by Vishal Mishra. Starring Vikrant Massey, Shanaya Kapoor, and Zain Khan Durrani.