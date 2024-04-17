"Thank you for inspiring me": Sonu Sood misses dad Shakti Sood on his birth anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 17: Actor Sonu Sood shared a special post for his father Shakti Sood on his birth anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, Sonu shared photos of him and his father.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C52aXp6IFrS/?

In the picture, young Sonu can be seen sitting in his father's lap, dressed in traditional attire.

He also posted a portrait of his dad.

"Happy birthday papa. Thank you for inspiring me, making me what I am today. I will always miss you. The production house; on your name Shakti Sagar Productions will always help people realise their dreams. #fateh," he wrote.

As soon as the post was uploaded, fans chimed in the comment section.

Farah Khan Kunder dropped heart emojis.

One of the users wrote, "Wish you a very happy birthday dear uncle. always be with my hero."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonu Sood will be seen in 'Fateh'.

Recently, makers unveiled the teaser of the film.

The 'Fateh' teaser starts with the statement, 'Never underestimate a nobody.' It then cuts to a voiceover in which Sonu Sood is heard conversing with another individual, correcting that he killed 50 people on March 19, not 40. "You'll never find those ten bodies," he said and also added, "Bhagvaan unki atma ko shanti de"

"The idea for 'Fateh' came into my mind when I was helping people and came to know that many people were being fooled and cheated in my name. They were given false loans, promises to meet me or to get any sort of help from my team during a pandemic," Sood said in an interview with ANI.

'Fateh' is all set to hit the screens this year. With Fateh, Sonu is making his directorial debut. It is produced by Zee Studios and Shakti Sagar Productions.

