"Thank you for loving...": Tiger Shroff's message to his fans as 'Baaghi 4' hits theatres

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 5 : Actor Tiger Shroff's film 'Baaghi 4' hit the cinema halls on Friday.

A while ago, Tiger took to Instagram and thanked his fans for showering love on 'Baaghi' franchise.

"Overwhelmed with your love and reactions even though he's not the same...thank you for loving him the same way since part 1 #baaghi4 in cinemas now," he captioned the post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DOOS0HIjPpg/?img_index=1

Directed by A Harsha, the action thriller is the fourth instalment in Tiger Shroff's Baaghi, which was first released in 2016.

The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa and Harnaaz Sandhu in prominent roles. Entertainment.

'Baaghi 4' marks Harnaaz's big screen debut.

Taking to social media to share her emotions, Harnaaz posted a picture with her family, writing:

"From dreams to the big screen... my heart is full of gratitude. This moment wouldn't be possible without my family's love and blessings. Papa, my guardian angel... I carry you with me in every step, every frame."

The movie is produced by Sajid Nadiawala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson.

