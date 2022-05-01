Thank you for making 'Jana Gana Mana' your film too, Mamta Mohan tells audiences

Chennai, May 1 Actress Mamta Mohan, who is absolutely thrilled with the audiences' response to her just released Malayalam film 'Jana Gana Mana', has thanked audiences for making the film theirs too.

Taking to Instagram, the actress wrote: "It's not just our film. Thank you for making it your film too. So proud to be part of 'Jana Gana Mana'- a movie so dense and intense in its core and content at the same time."

A film with stellar performances by each and every cast member, great casting too, an astounding script, that took two years in just its making alone. "Here is to team work and now, you too become a part of this film's journey because this one was never meant to be just a piece of work that belonged to the JGM crew. This is every Indian's film. Inquilab Zindabad!"

The film, which has been directed by Dijo Jose Antony and written by Sharis Mohammed, has Prithviraj Sukumaran, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Mamta Mohandas and Vincy in important roles.

