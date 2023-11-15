"Thank you for making me feel loved": Anshula Kapoor wishes boyfriend Rohan Thakkar on his birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 : Actor Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor on Wednesday penned down a sweet birthday wish for her boyfriend Rohan Thakkar.

Taking to Instagram, Anshula shared a string of romantic pictures which she captioned, "Happy birthday to the reason I smile my biggest smiles. Thank you for making me feel loved every single day. For making my okay days turn into amaze days. Promise I'll always laugh at even your lamest jokes forever. Easy breezy @rohanthakkar1511."

In one of the pictures, Rohan could be seen posing behind his birthday cake in casual outfits.

Anshula also shared pictures from their recent trips.

Soon after she shared the pictures, her friends swamped the comment section and dropped red heart emoticons.

"how cutie patotoeis are they," a user wrote.

Another user wrote, "awwww I like it."

Earlier this year, Anshula made her relationship with screenwriter Rohan Thakkar Insta official.

Anshula is the daughter of Boney Kapoor and his first wife, Mona Shourie Kapoor who died in 2012. Rumours of Anshula dating Rohan first emerged when she posted a loved-up boomerang with him on social media.

Anshula is a social media influencer. She has also been honest about her struggles with body image on social media.

