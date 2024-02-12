"Thank you for making this happen": Bhumi Pednekar expresses gratitude to SRK, Gauri Khan for 'Bhakshak'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 12 : Actor Bhumi Pednekar, who is receiving appreciation for her performance in 'Bhakshak', expressed gratitude to the audience for love and thanked Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri for this opportunity.

Taking to Instagram, Bhumi shared a video of her delivering impactful dialogue from the film.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "Jab #bhakshak shuru ki thi tab @justpulkit ne kahan tha, dekhna bhumi ye kahaani logon ko kabhi chodh nahi payegi. Shooting this film was full of many many moments that still overwhelm me."

She added, "Our 'story' was reality for these children. They were so young that they probably didn't even know what was happening with them. This thought kept us going. We have to make a film free of all corruption and with all the right intentions. This one is beyond a hit or flop. It's about how deep it affects you when you watch it. Today we stand victorious. We felt the impact. Let's not stop. If our film made you feel and the next time you see injustice big or small do your bit. We all have a Vaishali Singh in us."

Bhumi thanked her team.

She continued, "Thank you my incredible team #Bhakshak. And a special thank you @iamsrk @gaurikhan for making this happen. I will always be full of gratitude for you for making me a part of Bhakshak."

As soon as the video was posted, fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Such a brilliant actor you are. soo proud of you and your journey!"

Another user commented, "Loved the film."

"Great movie and your performance bhumi," another comment read.

The film explores the journey of an unwavering woman's quest to seek justice. In 'Bhakshak', Bhumi is seen looking into a case of sexual assault of children at a girl's shelter home.

Directed by Pulkit and produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma, Bhakshak features a powerful ensemble including Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava and Sai Tamhankar, along with Bhumi Pednekar.

