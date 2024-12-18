"Thank you for the memories": Ranveer Singh hails Ravichandran Ashwin

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 18 : Bollywood star Ranveer Singh paid tribute to Ravichandran Ashwin, who announced his retirement from international cricket after the conclusion of the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram Story, Ranveer wrote, "One of the greatest to ever do it. Thank you for the memories."

Actor Nakuul Mehta also gave a shoutout to Ashwin.

"End of The Carrom Ball Maestro Era. I have felt heavy all day. Some of the greatest moments of my life have been benchmarked by how we played at that time. Sachin's desert storm, Laxman and Dravid at Eden, Dhoni's six at Wankhede, Kohli chasing, Beating Aussies in their den and Ash wrecking havoc at Chepauk and saving us the blushes for the n'th time with the bat," he wrote.

Nakuul added, "Ashwin's contribution to Indian cricket would truly be understood in the years to come. An absolute master and servant to the game. Thank you for making our lives so much richer with how you played and upheld the game. Can't wait to see you and DK analyse the game from the box."

Ashwin made his Test debut in 2011 against the West Indies, marking the beginning of an illustrious career in red-ball cricket. He featured in 106 Tests, taking an astounding 537 wickets, including 37 five-wicket hauls, and scored 3,503 runs.

Ashwin played 23 Tests against Australia, claiming 115 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 2.71. The 38-year-old also holds the record for the most wickets taken in a single Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, with 29 scalps during the 2020-21 edition.

In the longest format of the game, Ashwin set numerous records that may prove difficult to surpass. He is the fastest Indian bowler to claim 350 Test wickets and ranks as India's second-highest wicket-taker in Tests, with 537 dismissals at an economy rate of 2.83.

