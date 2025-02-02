"Thank you for your leadership, vision": Dr Mansi Patil praises PM Modi's initiative to tackle obesity

New Delhi [India], February 2 : The call by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fight obesity and reduce oil consumption has received wide support from various sections of society. Doctors, sportspersons, and celebrities, including actor Akshay Kumar, have appreciated the initiative.

A clinical nutritionist and National Executive Member of IAPEN, Dr Mansi Patil, spoke about the importance of this initiative and stated that obesity is a growing concern in India, affecting millions of lives while suggesting small lifestyle changes that could help in fighting obesity.

"In a recent event, the Prime Minister highlighted the growing concern about obesity in India. The emphasis on this critical health issue has brought much-needed attention to the problem affecting millions of lives. On behalf of all citizens, we thank you for your leadership and vision in addressing this challenge," said Patil in a video shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

"Today, over 30% of India's population is either overweight or obese. This number is rising rapidly. Obesity is not just a personal health issue; it is a gateway to serious comorbidities like diabetes, hypertension, and even cancer. 80% of type-2 diabetes cases are linked to obesity, and it significantly increases the risk of premature death," she added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 38th National Games in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, on Tuesday.

During his address at the opening ceremony of the 38th National Games, Modi discussed how the problem of obesity is increasing rapidly in the country, which is a matter of concern because obesity increases the risk of diseases like diabetes and heart disease, according to the press release shared by the Prime Minister's Office.

Talking about the Fit India Movement, he spoke about the importance of exercise and diet, with a focus on balanced intake. He underlined the importance of reducing unhealthy fat and oil in food and gave the novel suggestion of reducing daily oil consumption by 10 per cent.

