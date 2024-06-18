"Thank you...": Suriya hails trailer of Akshay Kumar starrer 'Sarfira'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 18 : After the trailer was released today, Akshay Kumar is receiving appreciation for his avatar in the much-awaited 'Sarfira'. Suriya penned down his feelings.

The trailer has been trending ever since it was released on Tuesday morning.

South actor Suriya who had played the lead role in 'Soorarai Pottru', will also be seen in a guest appearance role in the movie.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C8WR-pVp-if/

Sharing the trailer on his Instagram handle, Suriya wrote, "This is our respect to @capt_gr_gopinath sir, who inspired millions of Indians and thank you @akshaykumar sir for taking @sudha_kongara 's story across our country and beyond! Proudly presenting the trailer of #sarfira."

Makers unveiled the trailer of the flick.

Taking to his Instagram, Akshay dropped the trailer with a caption that read, "Sapne woh nahi jo aap sote huye dekhte hain, sapne woh hote hain jo aapko sone hi nahi dete. Ek aise hi sapne ki kahani hai Sarfira. Trailer Out Now."

The trailer begins with Akshay's character in debt, stating his first goal with any money he gets will be to repay his loans. He is also passionate about a startup idea that he believes will succeed. The trailer then shows Akshay heading to the city to pitch his low-cost airline idea to airline tycoon Paresh Rawal, who rejects the proposal.

He is then advised to return to his village and take up farming instead. However, he vows to break both cost and caste barriers to make flying accessible to everyone. The trailer shows Akshay's determination to overcome all challenges to fulfil the dreams of ordinary people.

'Sarfira' is a uniquely Indian story of grit, determination and jugaad, of an underdog challenging the socio-economic fabric of a system entrenched in class, caste and power dynamics.

An incredible story, set in the world of startups and aviation, Sarfira is all set to inspire the common man to dream big and to chase dreams even if the world calls you crazy.

National award winner, Sudha Kongara is the director of the film. She has previously directed 'Irudhi Suttru (Tamil) and 'Saala Khadoos' (Hindi), which was also made in Telugu as 'Guru', and 'Soorarai Pottru' itself.

Written by Sudha and Shalini Ushadevi, with dialogues by Pooja Tolani, and a G.V. Prakash Kumar musical, Sarfira is produced by Aruna Bhatia (Cape of Good Films), South superstars Suriya and Jyotika (2D Entertainment) and Vikram Malhotra.

The film is all set to hit theatres on July 12, 2024. The film also features Radhika Madan, Paresh Rawal and Seema Biswas in pivotal roles.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor