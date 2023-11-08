"Thankful to SRK for believing in me": 'Jawan' rapper Raja Kumari

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 8 : Rapper Raja Kumari recently received a lot of praise for her rap song in superstar Shah Rukh Khan's action thriller film 'Jawan'.

On lending her vocals for the title track of 'Jawan', the Indian-origin American rapper told ANI, "Jawan was one of the biggest moments for me because it was a clear manifestation...I watched 'Jawan' on Netflix last night and just hearing the scenes I am proud because I am a part of that history forever. That means a lot to me. I am very thankful to Shah Rukh for believing in me..."

Helmed by Atlee 'Jawan' starred Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

Actor Deepika Padukone was seen in a special appearance role in the film.

'Jawan' has successfully proved itself a strong player at the box office in India. Its collection figures are continually making a stronghold at the box office. With a monstrous collection of Rs 626.37 crore in India, Jawan has become the highest-grossing Hindi film in the history of cinema (Original language).

Additionally, looking at its collection overseas, the film is standing strong with a total of USD 45.39 million. Internationally, 'Jawan' has collected Rs 1117.36 Crore gross box office collection.

'Jawan' has redefined box office success, captivating audiences with its gripping storyline and stellar performances, and rewriting record books along the way.

Meanwhile, Raja Kumari has recently come up with a song 'Sherni Aayi' from the Sushmita Sen-starrer web series 'Aarya 3'.

The song's video shows Sushmita Sen in a fierce avatar as Aarya Sareen. Raja Kumari undoubtedly roars with her powerful vocals.

