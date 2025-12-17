That Look Will Haunt an Entire Generation." 26/11 Terror Attack Survivor Reacts to Ranveer Singh's Spine Chilling Scene from Dhurandhar!

The impact of Dhurandhar has been profound, but for many, its most impactful moments belong to Ranveer Singh. His performance in the 26/11 sequence has emerged as the emotional core of the film, drawing an overwhelming response from audiences, critics, and even survivors of the tragedy. Among the most powerful reactions is that of a survivor who was inside the Taj Hotel on the night of the attacks, whose words underline just how deeply Ranveer’s portrayal cuts.

She wrote, "I was in the Taj Hotel on the night of 26/11 with my husband @Ajay_Bagga. We were fortunate to survive the heinous terrorist attack that night and were rescued alive after 14 hours . The most bone-chilling scene in #Dhurandhar for me was the red screen where the actual voice recordings of the 26/11 terrorists and their handlers were played. To hear what the handlers were instructing the terrorists to do , how brutal, inhuman and disgusting it was - just sent shivers through my body. To see the scene recreated from the other side- the handlers celebrating at every bomb going off & every person killed - if that doesn’t fill us with rage and renewed commitment to national security, what else will?

17 years have passed but the memory of what happened and what could have happened to us just shook me to the core . Gut wrenching and painful. Huge credit to Dhurandhar and its makers @AdityaDharFilms for ensuring that an entire new generation understands what truly happened on 26/11 in just those 2–3 minutes.

That look of @RanveerOfficial will haunt an entire generation. @TajMahalMumbai @AdityaRajKaul @yamigautam

#india #life #mumbai #terrorism #films #dhurandhar"

Watch the tweet here-