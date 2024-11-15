"That would be awesome": TJ Miller on returning to 'Deadpool' universe with Ryan Reynolds

Washington [US], November 15 : Comedian and actor TJ Miller opened up about returning to the 'Deadpool' universe with Ryan Reynolds after previously publicly stating that he would never work with the actor again, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

"We talked a little while ago," said Miller about his relationship with Reynolds. "I think him asking me, I think he's just been such a good friend right now that I think it would be really, I think that would be awesome," he added.

The actor played Weasel, Reynolds' Wade Wilson's best friend, in 2016's Deadpool and 2018's Deadpool 2. However, he didn't return for 'Deadpool & Wolverine', which starred Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

In 2022, Miller accused Reynolds of being "horrifically mean" one day on set at the Adam Carolla Show podcast

On the Adam Carolla Show podcast in 2022, Miller accused Reynolds of being "horrifically mean" one day on set. He also called Ryan "an insecure dude" at the time, adding that he "would not have done Deadpool 3 if they came to me and were like, 'We want you to do Deadpool 3, and we're going to pay you twice as much.'"

However, a few days later, Miller shared that Reynolds had reached out to him, "It was a misunderstanding," said Miller regarding their previous on-set moment. "So I emailed him back, and now it's fine," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

'Deadpool & Wolverine has thrilled audiences and made history by overtaking 'Joker' to become the highest-grossing R-rated film ever.

This film showcases the immense popularity of the franchise and the star power of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

The storyline kicks off with Wade Wilson, played by Reynolds, grappling with a mundane civilian life after hanging up his mercenary cape.

However, when an existential crisis threatens his world, Wade must don the Deadpool persona once more, persuading a very reluctant Wolverine to join him on this chaotic adventure.

As Wade humorously notes, "synopses are stupid" so fans will have to watch to uncover the full story!

Directed by Shawn Levy, the film features a stellar cast that includes returning favourites such as Morena Baccarin as Vanessa,

Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and Jennifer Garner as Elektra.

Also reprising their roles are Wesley Snipes as Blade and Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, among others.

New faces joining the franchise include Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, Matthew Macfadyen as Mr. Paradox, and Channing Tatum stepping into the shoes of the long-awaited superhero Gambit.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor