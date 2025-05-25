"That would've been such fun": Dick Van Dyke admits of possible plans of 'The Odd Couple' remake before ED Asner demise

Washington DC [US], May 25 : Popular comedian and actor Dick Van Dyke revealed that he and longtime friend, the late Edward Asner were set to team for a remake of classic comedy 'The Odd Couple' before the latter's death in 2021.

Van Dyke, 99, revealed during a Q&A with his wife, Arlene Van Dyke, opened up about his potential plans for the remake of classic comedy 'The Odd Couple'.

"That would've been such fun (Odd Couple remake), and we lost it. I've lost a lot of friends," Van Dyke said during the conversation at the Dick & Arlene Van Dyke Present Vandy Camp event in Malibu, Californian as reported by People.

His wife chipped in to signify her husband's age, calling it a "curse of living" for him as he is about to turn 100 and lost numerous friends.

"He's outlived everybody. That's the curse of living to almost 100," said Arlene as quoted by People.

Despite this, she maintained that the Chitty Chitty Bang Bang star is "still so positive" in the face of grief.

"Well, life's been good to me. I can't complain," Dick answered as to how he stays upbeat. He later added why he continues to perform and entertain, "I'm a ham. I love it. I get a jolt of energy from an audience," as quoted by People.

As per the outlet, 'The Odd Couple' is about two recently divorced men, neurotic neat-freak Felix and carefree slob Oscar, who decide to live together was created by Neil Simon in 1965 as a play, before he translated it for the silver screen three years later with Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau in the roles.

A box office and critical success, the comedy was later adapted into a sitcom format for ABC. It featured Tony Randall as Felix and Jack Klugman as Oscar, ran for five seasons beginning in 1970, and won three Emmys, reported Deadline.

A sequel to the original film was released three decades later, exploring the titular duo's road trip to their son and daughter's wedding, but it was a critical and commercial bust.

